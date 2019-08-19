Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stake by $9.98 Million; Muzinich & Company Lowered Its Holding in Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) as Stock Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.94 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 144,525 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 25.50 million shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 580,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.14M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 326,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 4,669 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 261,517 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 96,153 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,500 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 80 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 19,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 10,151 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

