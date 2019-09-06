Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position; Visa (V)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Visa Inc (V) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 715 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 680 sold and reduced their stock positions in Visa Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.54 billion shares, down from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Visa Inc in top ten holdings increased from 296 to 335 for an increase of 39. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 631 Increased: 551 New Position: 164.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Cnooc Ltd (CEO) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 28,544 shares as Cnooc Ltd (CEO)’s stock declined 7.77%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 344,381 shares with $63.97 million value, up from 315,837 last quarter. Cnooc Ltd now has $67.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.3. About 23,034 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – CNOOC 2017 CAPEX ON ACCRUAL BASIS 49.7B YUAN; 18/04/2018 – 18 BIDDERS TOOK PART IN CNOOC’S LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE; VOLUME SOLD OUT WITHIN 30 MINS OF OPENING – CNOOC OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc: Proceeds From Bond Issues to Be Used to Repay Debt, General Corporate Purposes; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Net CNY24.68B; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY NET INCOME 24.68B YUAN, EST. 30.99B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER NOTES TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HONG KONG AND ELSEWHERE OUTSIDE UNITED STATES, AND IN UNITED STATES; 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: DELAY IN OVERSEAS PROJECTS LED TO LOWER CAPEX

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) stake by 22.37 million shares to 13.98 million valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp stake by 2,740 shares and now owns 1,960 shares. Verint Systems Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.64% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 1.45M shares traded. Visa Inc. (V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp holds 36.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. for 1.73 million shares. Trb Advisors Lp owns 407,500 shares or 19.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C Worldwide Group Holding A S has 15.07% invested in the company for 7.60 million shares. The New York-based Two Creeks Capital Management Lp has invested 13.28% in the stock. First Trust Bank Ltd., a Bahamas-based fund reported 28,620 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $407.70 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 35.7 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.