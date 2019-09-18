Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding as Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Notis-Mcconarty Edward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $16.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.03. About 821,225 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 77,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 583,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.16 million, down from 660,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.00M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 25.94 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

