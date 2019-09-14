Oaktree Capital Management LP Stake in Farmland Partners (FPI) Has Decreased by $1.05 Million; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by $787,000 as Stock Price Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 100,213 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 542 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 726 shares stake. Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 68,594 shares. Moreover, Wms Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Johnson Counsel holds 443 shares. 6,027 are held by Blackrock. Raymond James And holds 0.01% or 11,713 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company stated it has 2,300 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,469 shares. 1,565 are held by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. 42 were reported by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 500 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3,652 shares. 945 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 buys, and 0 sales for $5.04 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $32,524 on Wednesday, March 27.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (Prn) by 1.95M shares to 8.34 million shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Capital Corp (Prn) by 16.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 71.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).