Oaktree Capital Management LP Stake in Ally Financial (ALLY) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Rodgers Brothers Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 525,425 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 46,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 35,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 8.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 92,333 shares or 0.53% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communications has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10.53 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 70,049 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 175,124 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Ally holds 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 145,000 shares. King Luther Capital Management has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Logan Mgmt has 1.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 459,607 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.19% or 18,434 shares. Chem National Bank reported 222,389 shares stake. Girard Limited reported 89,492 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 74,105 shares to 415,735 shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: LAIX Drops After Q2 Results; Digital Ally Shares Surge – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $371.99 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.