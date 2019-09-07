Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Its Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position by $5.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.16 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 344,381 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 315,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 85,088 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 09/05/2018 – CNOOC starts first bonded LNG warehouse on southern Hainan island; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc’s Future Comes Into Focus as Reserves Seen Offering Growth; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL: LIVE; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Pertamina to take over 8 expiring oil blocks -energy ministry; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-And-Gas Output 470.2 Million BOE; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 677,220 shares to 8.32M shares, valued at $160.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

