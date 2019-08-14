Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake; Capital Management Associates Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 331,966 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 3.64 million shares with $39.79M value, up from 3.31 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $44.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 6.99 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY

Capital Management Associates increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 51.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates acquired 8,700 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Capital Management Associates holds 25,720 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 17,020 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 9.74 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Vector Group Ltd (Prn) stake by 1.49 million shares to 8.09 million valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) stake by 1.49M shares and now owns 7.28 million shares. Osi Systems Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infosys: Still A Buy As Margins Should Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys Wins the HPE System Integrator Partner of the Year 2019 for Hybrid Cloud Solutions – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Country Risk: A Mid-Year 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.