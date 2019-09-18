Oaktree Capital Management LP Position in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Share Price Declined While Park Circle Co Has Lowered Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27 million, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 287,917 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 565,658 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.10M shares to 28.15 million shares, valued at $637.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc (Prn) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meritor Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.