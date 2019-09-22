Oaktree Capital Management LP Position In Cnooc LTD (CEO) Was Lifted; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Position as Share Value Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 225,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, down from 235,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 661,638 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 346,997 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.11M, up from 344,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 46,918 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC FINANCE FILES TO OFFER NOTES VIA BANK OF CHINA, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc’s Future Comes Into Focus as Reserves Seen Offering Growth; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Declares a Final Dividend of HK$0.30 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY NET INCOME 24.68B YUAN, EST. 30.99B YUAN; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc: Proceeds From Bond Issues to Be Used to Repay Debt, General Corporate Purposes; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC CARGOES WILL BE DELIVERED FROM NINGBO TERMINAL; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LNG SALE PRICE ‘RELATIVELY LOW’ COMPARED WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS – EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,154 shares to 721 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) by 4.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares to 198,874 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.88M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.