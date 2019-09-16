Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Stake by $1.27 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cut by $480,523 Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 141,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 11.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.32 million, down from 12.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 18.16M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 0.23% or 13,785 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithfield Com holds 25,246 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Lc has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Service has invested 3.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 200,879 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Brookmont owns 11,290 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 23,961 shares. 32,191 are owned by Cambridge. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Liability Company has 6.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,880 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.16M shares. Gm Advisory Gru holds 14,628 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.19% or 3,865 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,675 shares to 50,104 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 36,800 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ship Finance International Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.