Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stake by $2.78 Million; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Holding in Oracle (ORCL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 4.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 338,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 94,006 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 156,030 shares to 199,560 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.