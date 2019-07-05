Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) by $42.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Capital Guardian Trust Company Boosted Holding in Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) by $3.24 Million as Stock Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.25 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.52M, up from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 4.34M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 81,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,660 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 416,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 54,922 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO SAYS FIRM STILL COMMITTED TO LONDON FOR HQ; 08/05/2018 – Prudential Unit to Redeem GBP100M Worth of 8.5% Bonds on June 30; 10/04/2018 – Prudential CEO Welcomes Xi’s Comments on Opening Insurance (Video); 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Demerger To Result in Two Separately-Listed Companies; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO:PLC BUSINESS COULD GET EMERGING MARKET INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – Boise: Prudential Assumes Responsibility for About One-Third of U.S. Qualified Pension Plan Projected Benefit Obligations; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – PAUL MANDUCA, CHAIRMAN OF PRUDENTIAL PLC, SAID: ” DECISION TO DEMERGE M&G PRUDENTIAL FOLLOWS A RIGOROUS REVIEW BY BOARD WHICH CONSIDERED ALL OPTIONS, INCLUDING STATUS QUO, AND…; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Primary Listing of Both Entities Will Be in London; 07/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L MALAYSIAN INSURANCE UNIT IN TALKS WITH RETIREMENT FUND KWAP TO SELL 30 PCT STAKE; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC to Demerge M&G Prudential

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,884 shares to 446,869 shares, valued at $38.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR) by 28,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,738 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 59,100 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 948,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).