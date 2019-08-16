Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $5.11 Million as Share Value Declined; As Range Res (RRC) Share Price Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $4.77 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 39.71 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30 million, down from 40.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 9.66M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 74,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 415,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, up from 341,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 2.08M shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 91,564 shares in its portfolio. 53,684 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Rhumbline Advisers owns 492,614 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 254,882 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 11,472 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Edge Wealth Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Parkside Bankshares & reported 76 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 556,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glacier Peak Cap Llc reported 68,340 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 286,798 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.25% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cap Mngmt New York reported 0.59% stake. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Com holds 5,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 8.40 million shares to 7.95M shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mountain Finance Corp (Prn) by 6.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.51M shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 256,016 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 813,727 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has 0.08% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 124,281 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 90,299 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.48 million shares. Metropolitan Life Communication reported 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc has 13,330 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 35,246 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Grace And White Inc Ny reported 47,418 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.15% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Aperio Group Lc reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 415,735 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 1,540 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 5,400 shares.