Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding By $2.78 Million; Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Has 0.54 Sentiment

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) stake by 30.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 103,000 shares as Pampa Energia Sa (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 441,500 shares with $12.17 million value, up from 338,500 last quarter. Pampa Energia Sa now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.72% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 1.03M shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 13 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 24 sold and decreased their equity positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.03 million shares, down from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) stake by 22.37 million shares to 13.98 million valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) stake by 1.49M shares and now owns 7.28M shares. New Mountain Finance Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $230.64 million. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. for 50,794 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 78,606 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 46,922 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,968 shares.