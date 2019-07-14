Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position by $42.00 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut by $420,475 Its Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 4,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.25 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.52M, up from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 80,013 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,384 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stifel Corp has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 96,415 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank. Ironwood Fincl Lc reported 370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paw Capital Corporation invested in 0.69% or 5,000 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak reported 15,124 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lesa Sroufe And, Washington-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 2% or 323,542 shares. Windsor Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Private Com invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares to 113,776 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 185 shares. Md Sass Invsts Services reported 2.36 million shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Nordea Investment Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 268,700 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 156,100 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 269,058 shares stake. Brigade Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.52 million shares. Segantii Mgmt reported 300,000 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.04 million shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.61% stake. United Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 92,702 shares. Blackrock accumulated 52.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd invested in 125,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 52,695 shares.

