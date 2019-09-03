Oaktree Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Cnooc LTD (CEO); Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $876,162 as Share Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 344,381 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 315,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 67,066 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – IT INTENDED TO OFFER, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, GUARANTEED NOTES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs Production-Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil Operations (China) Ltd; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Other; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Profit Rebounds as Oil Revival Lifts Offshore Producer

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 19,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 431,211 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 450,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.67B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. It is down 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.56% or 22,191 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Incorporated holds 0.02% or 28,942 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 1.86M shares. Boltwood Capital reported 38,083 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has 36,905 shares. First Bankshares Tru holds 8,794 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com reported 470,042 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.93% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Twin Cap Mngmt holds 328,190 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Llc invested in 479,038 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny holds 0.24% or 95,121 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 17,413 shares in its portfolio. 209,307 are held by Wendell David Inc. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.09% or 16,029 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.