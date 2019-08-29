Oaktree Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA); Schaller Investment Group Position in Yelp (YELP) Trimmed by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 31,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79 million, up from 318,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 3.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 378,547 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 463,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Com invested 0.07% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 391 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has 31,479 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 447,926 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 384,767 are held by Waddell & Reed Inc. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 3.15 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 1.50M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co reported 10,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,420 shares stake.

