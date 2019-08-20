Oaktree Capital Management LP Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Lowered by $37.93 Million as Shares Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $741,200

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 15,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.51% or 16,401 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 9,499 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 10.78M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 28,098 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne. Kidder Stephen W has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgemoor Investment accumulated 21,583 shares. Saturna Cap Corp reported 6,241 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 1.08% or 2.00 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co invested in 39,851 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,778 shares. Legacy Partners has invested 1.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Opus Inv stated it has 40,200 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,794 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 200,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares to 689,000 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

