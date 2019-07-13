Oaktree Capital Management LP Holding In Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Was Increased; As Yelp (YELP) Market Value Declined, Prescott General Partners Lowered Its Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 806,727 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp by 13,681 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.28M shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $295,521 activity. Shares for $4,861 were sold by Ramsay Alan on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 116,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 22,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 15,360 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 34,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 17,201 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 98,260 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 11,564 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc owns 416,100 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Amer Investment Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 8,440 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 25,659 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Ltd has 90,000 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 334 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 81.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.