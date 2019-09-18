Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake by $749,619; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut by $442,144 Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 905,148 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 19,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.36M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 4.03 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Braves by 84,100 shares to 182,800 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes (Ih Merger Sub Llc) (Prn) by 7.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 360,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 9,301 shares. Fiduciary Company has 7,638 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.03% or 272,438 shares. Moreover, Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has 0.38% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 27,203 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.58% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 99,280 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 51,307 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 2,450 shares. Allstate reported 39,084 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. National Pension has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont owns 56,504 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 13,537 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).