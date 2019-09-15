Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by $2.62 Million as Stock Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Position Maintained by Brown Advisory Inc

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 15,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 721,164 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.39M, up from 705,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 281,196 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 25/04/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA TO SELL UP TO $1B OF BONDS APRIL 26-MAY 3; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0

More notable recent Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Telecom Argentina SA announces the filing of its form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shaking Up The Argentinian Telecom Space – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 150,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Braves by 84,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,800 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset holds 0.1% or 4,515 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl Services N A holds 26,435 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.23% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 163,002 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 6,629 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 2.07% or 51,121 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 64,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0.63% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hillsdale Invest has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc holds 36,332 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. S&Co owns 237,798 shares for 5.15% of their portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 43,332 are held by Metropolitan Life Com Ny. Financial Architects accumulated 246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.22% or 217,878 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 6,504 shares to 66,061 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).