Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stake; 17 Analysts Are Bullish Apple Inc. (AAPL) Last Week

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) stake by 9.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 906,841 shares as Icici Bank Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 12.42%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 10.31M shares with $118.19M value, up from 9.41M last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd now has $40.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 30. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Canaccord Genuity. See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $233.0000 New Target: $239.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Cascend Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $240 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $215 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $231 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $205.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $205.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $245.0000 New Target: $202.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $231.0000 Maintain

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased New Mountain Finance Corp (Prn) stake by 6.27 million shares to 13.51 million valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 5.50M shares and now owns 7.16M shares. Nextera Energy Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $935.40 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.