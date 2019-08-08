Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $37.93 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.26 lastly. It is down 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 157,931 shares to 26.27 million shares, valued at $122.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).

