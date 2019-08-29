Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Ally Financial (ALLY) as Market Value Rose; Westwood Management Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Lifted by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $508.24. About 345,693 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 1.98M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc owns 1,695 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 215,381 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2,300 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ing Groep Nv invested in 474 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,125 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Savant Capital Llc reported 568 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,541 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 2,921 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.07% stake. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.52% or 490,954 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares to 188,452 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,843 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.74 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.25 million shares to 15.25M shares, valued at $132.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 37,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).