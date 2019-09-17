Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS); Greenlight Capital Boosted Holding in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) as Valuation Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 55,311 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 354,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08 million, up from 689,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 63,355 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (Prn) by 3.74M shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Trust Inc (Prn) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.58M shares, and cut its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc.