Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Brf Sa (BRFS) Position by $2.70 Million; Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stake Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein Llc

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 540,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.75 million, up from 5.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 2.88M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Petros, Previ give BRF’s board leeway to start turnaround; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings On BRF; 07/03/2018 – Brazilian chicken firms fight China’s dumping claim; 27/04/2018 – PETROS AND PREVI SAY NEW BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF IS INDEPENDENT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 16/04/2018 – New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives; 26/04/2018 – BRF IS ADAPTING VOTE SYSTEM, MEETING TO BE RESUMED AT 2PM: CEO; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS AGRICULTURE MINISTRY TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTS PRODUCTION AND HEALTH INSPECTION OF ITS POULTRY EXPORTS TO THE EU- STATEMENT

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 215.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 63,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Co Inc by 50,834 shares to 139,473 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 8.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.95M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

