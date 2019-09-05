Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lifted Weibo (WB) Stake; Continental Advisors Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C) by $6.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 97,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 528,618 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 431,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 4.15M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 106,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 88,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 31,243 shares to 171,243 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Commercial Bank reported 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tokio Marine Asset Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 11,645 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs has 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wasatch has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 213,573 shares. 119,744 are held by Bluecrest. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 790,223 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc LP holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 17,202 shares. Ftb Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc, Washington-based fund reported 6,647 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 102,810 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo is Now Oversold (WB) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Stock Is Still a Risky Play – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) by 1.49 million shares to 7.28 million shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,340 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 87,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 5,545 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 151,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 259,599 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 600 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 48,184 shares. Segantii Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,524 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 929,420 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 52,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 277 are owned by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 36,510 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 65,923 shares. State Street holds 1.17M shares. Steinberg Asset has 4,904 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 2,662 shares.