Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Icici Bank LTD (IBN) by $9.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Cadence Bank Na Decreased Position by $1.34 Million

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 8.42 million shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp by 13,681 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Petroleum Co Inc by 50,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,473 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” and published on July 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.