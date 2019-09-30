Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding by $2.94 Million; Stock Price Rose; Southern Company (SO) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 86,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 321,037 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 24,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 62,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 1.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management accumulated 233,467 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bath Savings Tru holds 7,870 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 7,843 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Texas-based Next Financial Group has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Architects reported 19,056 shares stake. 3,700 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.23% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio. Benedict Advsrs accumulated 16,203 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Limited Co holds 0.25% or 9,075 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. 43 are held by Fil Limited.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr by 10,396 shares to 223,897 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mining Inc (Prn) by 397,000 shares to 13.74 million shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 77,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,020 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).