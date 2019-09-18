Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $2.95 Million; Alley Company Has Lifted Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake by $474,324

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 77,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 583,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.16 million, down from 660,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 1.83 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (Prn) by 1.10M shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM) by 86,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

