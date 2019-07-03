Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ally Financial (ALLY) Stake by $15.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 3.29 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 864,763 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Llc invested in 13,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pacific Glob Mgmt Com invested in 4,348 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,002 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru holds 0.04% or 344,738 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Westfield Capital Management Company LP invested in 1.00 million shares. Capital Rech Global has invested 0.86% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advsr holds 0.11% or 15,536 shares. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co has 8,595 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 452,509 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 906,841 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $118.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB).