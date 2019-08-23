Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ally Financial (ALLY) Position by $15.66 Million as Valuation Rose; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 2.18 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc analyzed 29,554 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 170,446 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 663,902 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,018 shares to 528,618 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 8.06 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year's $0.91 per share. ALLY's profit will be $378.69M for 8.06 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank Tru has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 359 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,262 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,976 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 170,446 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs holds 105,879 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 453,060 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 27,220 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 1.11M shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il accumulated 9,800 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 724,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 31,067 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.