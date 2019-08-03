Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Ally Financial (ALLY) Holding by $15.66 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Pcm Com (PCMI) Stock Rose, Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.04 Million Its Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 107,231 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.94 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.98 million for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM) by 103,000 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv (Prn) by 5.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).