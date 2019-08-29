Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Micron Technology (Put) (MU); Delphi Management Increases Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 2150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.99 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma owns 17,754 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co reported 55,432 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Capital City Tru Communication Fl holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,380 shares. Kempen Nv accumulated 91,937 shares. 40,385 are owned by Hilltop. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 6.65% or 615,925 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 444,282 shares stake. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cna holds 189,600 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 394,290 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co invested in 616,810 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 324,458 shares. Accuvest Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 9,134 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 5,182 shares to 14,036 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 20,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,030 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 18.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.