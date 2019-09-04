Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $1.22 Million Its Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Stake; Yum Brands Has 0.93 Sentiment

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Anglogold Ashanti (AU) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 93,995 shares as Anglogold Ashanti (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 3.17 million shares with $41.53M value, up from 3.08M last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti now has $9.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.41 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – ON MARCH 7, MEETING TOOK PLACE BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOSEPH KABILA KABANGE OF DRC AND REPRESENTATIVES OF MINING INDUSTRIES AT REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 03/05/2018 – South Africa miners reach $400 mln silicosis settlement with mining companies; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 293 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 316 decreased and sold holdings in Yum Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 245,309 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 15.77 million shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.98% invested in the company for 4.51 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 2.77% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,310 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 30.88 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $35.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 515,735 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS