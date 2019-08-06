Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $37.93 Million; Impala Asset Management Upped Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding by $64.70 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 138.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 513,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 885,310 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, up from 371,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 1.01M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01M shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $316.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

