Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Stock Value Declined; Friess Associates Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Value Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Corp (Prn) by 10.05 million shares to 33.92 million shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 31,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has 5,824 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 3,000 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M holds 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 62,863 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Lc invested in 1.89% or 14,703 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6,844 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 78,458 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.41 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc stated it has 1,316 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 18,671 shares. Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 5,069 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management Inc holds 923 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.