Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased By $2.92 Million Its Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Stake; Healthstream (HSTM) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Anglogold Ashanti (AU) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 172,029 shares as Anglogold Ashanti (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 3.00M shares with $53.40 million value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 4.52 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan to Remain in Role Until August 30; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT

Healthstream Inc (HSTM) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 71 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 51 cut down and sold their equity positions in Healthstream Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 23.14 million shares, up from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Healthstream Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 38 Increased: 54 New Position: 17.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $888.32 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 61.89 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.32 million for 95.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.97% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. for 720,001 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 230,659 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 678,991 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,888 shares.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 78,650 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

