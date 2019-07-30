Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Icici Bank LTD (IBN) as Stock Rose; Armistice Capital Has Decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position by $12.16 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19M, up from 9.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 4.18M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 92,816 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (Prn) by 1.02M shares to 20.97M shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mining Inc (Prn) by 19.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Jumps 6.1% as Q1 Earnings Increase – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 96.91% or $0.94 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $589,932 for 635.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.00% negative EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $38.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc.

