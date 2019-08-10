Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted By $5.28 Million Its Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holding; Ejf Capital Has Cut Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holding By $591,803

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Cnooc Ltd (CEO) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 28,544 shares as Cnooc Ltd (CEO)’s stock declined 7.77%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 344,381 shares with $63.97 million value, up from 315,837 last quarter. Cnooc Ltd now has $67.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.35. About 78,861 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: DELAY IN OVERSEAS PROJECTS LED TO LOWER CAPEX; 09/05/2018 – CNOOC starts first bonded LNG warehouse on southern Hainan island; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC SELLS 60,000 T OF LNG FOR JULY DELIVERY, 30,000 T FOR SEPTEMBER DELIVERY IN INAUGURAL SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE AUCTION -EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC sells 90,000 t of LNG in debut auction on Shanghai gas exchange; 21/03/2018 – China says to have “prudent” oil exploration with Philippines; 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: NO PLAN TO CHANGE CAPEX TARGET; 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)’s stock declined 5.16%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 107,009 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 127,416 last quarter. Bridge Bancorp Inc now has $547.62 million valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 18,052 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Sempra Energy stake by 114,820 shares to 88,190 valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum China Holdings Inc stake by 155,632 shares and now owns 744,536 shares. Workday Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Pacific City Financial Corp stake by 735,798 shares to 1.46M valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 794,546 shares and now owns 818,319 shares. Coastal Finl Corp Wa was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Lindenbaum Nathan bought 3,126 shares worth $86,747. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. sold $4.54M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.59% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Castine Cap holds 75,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited stated it has 265,900 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). 1,823 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 16,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Aperio Group invested in 0% or 7,180 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 135 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 45,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,307 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 2.43 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com owns 27,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.