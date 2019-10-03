Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose While Kellner Capital Has Upped Its Holding; 51Job (JOBS) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 85,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 47,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 133,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 106,457 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates has 79,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 1.58 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Lc reported 5,560 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 7,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Markel holds 362,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 12,264 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.15% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 61,745 are held by Adirondack Management Inc. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2.51M shares or 4.05% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

