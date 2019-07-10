Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Cut Its Position by $364,511 as Market Value Rose; Verity & Verity Stake in Intel (INTC) Lifted by $465,605

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,304 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 192,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 4.36 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc analyzed 7,439 shares as the company's stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 30,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 105,446 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,661 shares to 165,808 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,528 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).