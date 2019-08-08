Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.31 Million; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Upped by $427,380 Its Stake

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 2.33 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 638,580 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,131 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aull And Monroe Inv holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,663 shares. 7,652 were accumulated by Tirschwell And Loewy. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 479,450 shares. 5 are owned by Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Charles Schwab Investment owns 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4.68M shares. 14,256 were accumulated by Howland Capital Ltd. Chilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 153,777 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 52,333 were accumulated by Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company. Payden & Rygel, California-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Mathes Company invested in 1.59% or 45,705 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co owns 82,137 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,985 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 0.28% or 37,465 shares in its portfolio.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares to 171,804 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt accumulated 700 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 72,359 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ariel Invs Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 783,793 shares. 220,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment. Architects invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Chickasaw Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability stated it has 4,173 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 19,956 shares. 63,342 are held by Highland Cap Management L P. Clifford Swan Counsel reported 9,200 shares. 100 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 29,916 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware holds 0.14% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 40,186 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $112.22M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.