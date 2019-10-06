Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price Rose While Kellner Capital Has Boosted Stake; Oarsman Capital Has Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $689,359; Stock Value Rose

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 23,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 103,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Natl Bank Dept has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 162,175 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 2.36M shares stake. Natl Serv Incorporated Wi invested in 51,508 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com has 6.62 million shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 193,058 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 140,760 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability reported 312,686 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mraz Amerine Assocs Incorporated reported 12,129 shares. Axa holds 0.4% or 3.55M shares. 150,000 are owned by Redwood Limited Liability Co. First Dallas Securities stated it has 93,667 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.91% or 5.83 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Limited Com invested in 232 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine Associates Inc has invested 0.21% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 15,559 shares. Washington Capital has 0.67% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,900 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 12,264 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 64,297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 58,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 353,115 shares. Raymond James Fincl, a Florida-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cap World Invsts owns 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis, France-based fund reported 376,726 shares. Sol Capital Management accumulated 53,900 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 0.2% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 7,695 are held by Advisory Svcs Networks Llc.