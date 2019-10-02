Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding Raised by Westchester Capital Management Llc; Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Highland Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $404,529

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 109.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.14 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 8,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 27,591 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 36,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 2.15M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 34,520 shares to 44,386 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 115,296 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 14,672 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 157,464 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.09% or 35,356 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgecreek Management Ltd reported 37,125 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 3.00 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 6.76M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,126 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Co holds 288,314 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,188 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Company invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Todd Asset Management Limited Co has 0.51% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 395,236 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,118 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc. by 53,853 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $376.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 12,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.63 million shares. 1.12M are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,380 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc stated it has 6,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Investment Incorporated reported 0.23% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Oppenheimer And owns 11,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Susquehanna International Grp Llp has 6,130 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 207,607 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 200 shares. Ota Financial Group Incorporated LP holds 30,000 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability holds 232 shares. Bamco holds 0.27% or 1.34 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com stated it has 19,958 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.