Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Sol Capital Management Co Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Tucows (Call) (TCX) Market Value Declined While Osmium Partners Has Lowered by $5.69 Million Its Stake

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 53,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, down from 65,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 187,342 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 32,812 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 41.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

