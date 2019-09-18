Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Markel Decreased Its Position; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake by $354,540

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 430,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.93M, up from 424,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 91,136 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 1.10M shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 10,511 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.01% or 5,382 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 60,299 shares. Lpl Ltd Company owns 3,946 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 1.99M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Prescott Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 15,000 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Macquarie Group Inc reported 49,414 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.12% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 4,435 were reported by M&T Bancorporation Corp. Synovus holds 0% or 160 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 135,686 shares to 34,094 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 26,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,495 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Investment Management Inc reported 4,675 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.15% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 41,099 shares. 61,100 were accumulated by Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Mutual Insurance Com reported 139,950 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,511 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has 736,570 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 21,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Ser holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4,419 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Burgundy Asset Management owns 575,339 shares. Allen Management Limited Liability Corp has 28,029 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.