Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 386,301 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Hold by 218,924 shares to 144,808 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,505 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin reported 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Inv Management Gp reported 1,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 364,813 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Bernzott Capital Advsrs accumulated 123,965 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs owns 799,519 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Payden & Rygel owns 346,100 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Prns Asset Ab invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 286,547 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru holds 8.00 million shares. First American Retail Bank has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Limited Liability Corporation invested in 65,907 shares. Baltimore owns 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,916 shares. 714,215 were reported by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Cookson Peirce has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,412 were reported by Westpac Corporation. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 24,469 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.20 million shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 5,397 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2.21M shares or 2.38% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 842,357 shares. Garrison Bradford Incorporated has 9,850 shares. Steinberg Asset Management has invested 0.59% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,225 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 213,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 362,056 shares. 1,181 are held by Baystate Wealth Llc. Burgundy Asset Ltd stated it has 556,913 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).