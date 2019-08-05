Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) At $50.23 Forms Top; Endeavour Silver Ordinary Shares (cana (EXK) Shorts Up By 6.5%

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) formed multiple top with $52.74 target or 5.00% above today’s $50.23 share price. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has $8.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 73,439 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties

Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. EXK’s SI was 4.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 4.39M shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 4 days are for Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK)’s short sellers to cover EXK’s short positions. The stock increased 9.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 748,150 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $349.27 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Company Ca has 72,359 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ameriprise Fin holds 24,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp has invested 0.07% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Adirondack & Mgmt reported 61,803 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Teton reported 0.12% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.05% or 15,523 shares. Moon Cap Limited accumulated 25,894 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 10,700 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 100 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 28,029 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 3,100 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 82,198 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.