Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.83 N/A 3.01 16.82 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus price target of $46, and a -11.03% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.